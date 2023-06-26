Edward Charles Hauck

Edward Charles “Ed” Hauck, 70, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, after a year-long battle with leukemia.
Ed was born Oct. 2, 1952, in DuBois. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1974. Ed married his wife of 49 years, JoAnn, on June 1, 1974. Ed was employed by S&T Bank for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2013 as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.
He was a member of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Moon Township. He was also the former president of the foundation board at St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco, Colo.
Ed’s passion for traveling, cars, painting, skiing and cycling were only surpassed by his love for his family.
He is survived by his wife JoAnn; son Aaron and his wife, Lisa; and his granddaughters Mallory and Delaney Hauck, all of Moon Township; and brother of Irene (late Sam) Moore, Gloria (Gary) Long, and Sandy (late Dick) DeSalve, all of DuBois. He will also be missed by his canine companions Andy and Gracie.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thora Mae Hauck; and his brother Robert.
A mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 199 McGovern Blvd., Glenwillard, with the Rev. Thomas J. Burke as celebrant.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Hauck Family Hockey Endowed Scholarship, established to provide financial aid support to members of the RMU men’s and women’s NCAA Division I hockey programs. Donations can be made online at rmu.edu/hauckmemorial or by mail to Robert Morris University, attn: Megan Thiel, 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township, PA 15108.
For donations sent by mail, please note the Hauck Family Hockey Endowed Scholarship in the memo line. Memorial contributions can also be made the Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or online at https://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift/how-to-donate.
