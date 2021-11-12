Edward D. 'Ed' Hoyt IV

Edward Donald “Ed” Hoyt IV, 31, of Rossiter, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on June 25, 1990, in Augusta, Ga., to Joyce R. Stewart Hoyt Hill and Edward Donald “Don” Hoyt III, and lived most of his life in Indiana County.
He attended Marion Center and Indiana Area schools and graduated from Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in 2009.
Ed had a great smile and a wonderful sense of wit and humor. He enjoyed listening to music, watching YouTube videos, online gaming, playing Magic with friends, camping, swimming and horticulture, particularly growing cacti.
He is survived by his mother, of Rossiter; his father; his “favorite aunt,” Sonya Stewart, Rayne Township, and her partner Douglas Wise, Black Lick. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Auriahna Price; his furry companions, Loki, Malea and Alexa; and a paternal aunt, Patsy “Rita” Hoyt Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles Edwin and Violet Louise Jewart Stewart; and his paternal grandparents, Edward Donald “Ed” Hoyt, II and Hazel Louise Boyd Hoyt.
Ed’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, with a memorial service planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity in memory of Ed.
Condolence messages may be left for Ed’s family on the website of the Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.