Edward E. D’Aurelio, 77, Indiana, formerly of Homer City, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943.
He is survived by children, Kristy (Pierce) Kline, husband Brad, Shelly (Pierce) Terry, husband Donald, and Allen Pierce; six grandchildren, Zachery, Emilee, Benjamin, Chloe, Maxwell and Leo; and brother, Joseph and wife, Iris.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Carole; parents, Joseph and Guida; sisters, Virginia and Florence; and brother, Louis.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition.