Edward E. D’Aurelio, 77, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Indiana, to Joseph and Guida (Contestabile) D’Aurelio.
Ed was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and a United States Air Force veteran.
He was a retired music teacher and band director at Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School, where he taught for 26 years.
Ed loved music. He played in the Blairsville Community band, was a member of a Civil War re-enactment band, was in the United States Air Force band for eight years, and also took a seat in the Homer-Center High School band pit when they needed him. He also was a member of his church choir.
Ed loved to golf and was a softball umpire for many years. He also loved bowling and bowled a perfect 300 game, of which he was so proud! A lover of all sports, he almost never missed a Homer-Center Wildcats football game and worked the clock at the high school basketball games for years.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristy (Pierce) Kline and husband Brad, of Morgantown; daughter Shelly Terry and husband Donald, of Daisytown; and son Allen Pierce, of Texas; grandchildren Zachery Raber; Emilee and Benjamin Wilson; and Chloe, Maxwell and Leo Kline; his brother, Joseph D’Aurelio and wife Iris, of Jupiter, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol; parents, Joseph and Guida; sisters Florence Gnibus and Virginia Adamson; and brother Louis D’Aurelio.
Friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. today at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Homer-Center Education Foundation, Attn.: Ed D’Aurelio Music Project, 65 Wildcat Lane, Homer City, PA 15748.
Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.