Edward E. Pickett Jr., 63, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
He was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Wilkes Barre, to Joan (Washick) Pickett and the late Edward E. Pickett Sr.
Edward graduated from GAR High School in 1974 and was an avid Steelers fan. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in psychology and earned his master’s degree in psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He spent some years as a counselor at group homes. He was the owner of Edwards Landscaping in Indiana for over 30 years.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Tina McKeown and Sharon Balz, and a brother, Kyle Pickett (the late Carol); four nephews, two nieces and one great-niece and one great-nephew.
He is also survived by his best and lifelong friend, Kevin Farren, and his dog Bella.
The service and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gene H. Corl Funeral Chapel Inc., of Monroeville.