Edward “Eddie” Wayne Mumau, 47, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home.
Born Jan. 12, 1976, he was the son of Lenny Mumau and Francis (Franny) Ann (Broskin) Mumau.
Following graduation from Indiana Area High School, Eddie worked for the family business, Mumau Diesel of Shelocta.
He is survived by his children: Caitlin Mumau (20) and boyfriend Chance Buzard and Ashli Mumau (17), all of Indiana; and his father: Lenny, also of Indiana. He is missed by his brothers: Jeff and Terri Mumau and Brian and Lavina Mumau, all of Shelocta; and Doug and Tanya Mumau, of Clarksburg.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
Online donations and condolences may be made at rbfh.net.