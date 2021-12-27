Edward F. Rolling, 72, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at UPMC East after a 26-year courageous battle with renal disease.
He was born May 5, 1949, in Warren, to George F. and Mabel (Weber) Rolling.
Ed was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish and a Third-Degree Knight in the Fr. McNelis Council of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1481.
He proudly served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Ed was employed by Penelec at the Homer City Generating Station in the Operations and Centralized Maintenance Department for 27 years until his retirement. Ed was also a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #931.
He enjoyed time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Vacationing in the Outer Banks with his family and sitting by the campfire and kayaking at Cook Forest was a special time for Ed.
He also loved spending time as Poppy with his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vivian Rolling, of Indiana; children, Lisa Fisanich (John), of Indiana, Tara Cook, of Altoona, and Marissa Padasak (Preston), of Delmont; grandchildren, Maddux, Taylor, Paige and Mason Fisanich, Jaiden Cook and Presley and Paxton Padasak; sister, Gloria (Wade) Tanner; brother, Michael (Kim) Rolling; brother-in-law, Jack Mash; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Zipper.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tricia.
Family and friends are invited to St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, today at noon for recitation of the Holy Rosary and 12:30 p.m. for Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Tage Danielson, O.F.M., Cap, officiating.
Private interment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made in Ed’s memory to: St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 or Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Indiana DCI for the excellent care that Ed received.
Services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
