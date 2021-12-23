Edward F. Rolling, 72, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at UPMC East after a 26-year courageous battle with renal disease.
He was born on May 5, 1949, in Warren, to George F. and Mabel (Weber) Rolling.
Ed was employed by Penelec at the Homer City Generating Station in the Operations and Centralized Maintenance Department for 27 years until his retirement. He also proudly served in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Ed was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish and a third-degree knight in the Fr. McNelis Council 1481 of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the BPOE Elks 931. Ed enjoyed time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Vacationing in the Outer Banks with his family and sitting by the campfire and kayaking at Cook Forest was a special time for Ed. He also loved spending time as Poppy with his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vivian Rolling, of Indiana; children, Lisa Fisanich (John), of Indiana; Tara Cook, of Altoona; and Marissa Padasak (Preston), of Delmont; grandchildren, Maddux, Taylor, Paige and Mason Fisanich, Jaiden Cook and Presley and Paxton Padasak; sister, Gloria (Wade) Tanner; brother, Michael (Kim) Rolling; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Zipper.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tricia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family and friends at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, at 12:30 p.m. Monday, with Fr. Tage Danielson, O.F.M., Cap, officiating. Private interment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made in Ed’s memory to St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 or Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Indiana DCI for the excellent care that Ed received.
Services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
