Edward Franklin Telford, 86, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Indiana on Feb. 3, 1935, to Lawrence and Erma (Penn) Telford, who preceded him in death.
Ed graduated from Indiana High School in 1953.
Ed worked for Bell Telephone Company for 39 years as a lineman and phone installer, retiring in 1992.
He enjoyed his Monday breakfast club with his high school friends. Ed was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Indiana Lions Club, Elks Lodge #931, and he volunteered at ICCAP.
Surviving Ed are his children, son Scott Telford of Fieldsboro, N.J., daughter Amy Telford. of Fieldsboro, and daughter Jennifer (Michael) Bechtel. of Stillwater, Okla.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Gwennie (Ed) Mock Peters McGrath, of New Hampshire; and a brother-in-law, David Mock, of New Hampshire.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, A. Kay Telford, a sister, Gloria Harchuck, and a brother-in-law, Donald Peters.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In memory of Ed, his family requests donations be made to ICCAP, 39 North Seventh St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
