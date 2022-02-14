Edward G. Shaw, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Punxsutawney Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Big Run on June 6, 1938, to Harold P. Shaw and Katherine (Petrulak) Shaw, Ed graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1956. He married Rebecca (Feicht) Shaw on Dec. 18, 1959.
Ed worked as a draftsman for PennDOT for 20 years, retiring from the state in 1978. Following his retirement, he worked for Interstate Amesite and several road construction companies before becoming employed by Punxsutawney Borough. He retired as borough foreman in 2001 after 15 years of service.
Ed played basketball, baseball and softball, and was an avid bowler in a local bowling league. He was passionate about hunting and fishing and was happiest when outdoors. He hunted mule deer in Colorado and after retirement traveled with his beloved wife, Becky, to Alaska and the Panama Canal. He passed on his love of sports to his children and grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years and four daughters, JoAnne (Bob) Britcher, of Indiana; Sharyn (Tim) Bowser, of Tallmadge, Ohio; Katie Reinard (Clair Corle), of Bedford; and Susan (Stacy) McClafferty, of Rural Valley. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jordan (Marcy) Britcher; Patrick (Amanda) Britcher; Nicole (P.J.) Bowser Smith; Carly Bowser; Josh Bowser; Jake Bowser; Noah Bowser; Lainey (Michael) Fritz; Bailey Reinard; and Briar McClafferty. Ed is also survived by a great-grandaughter, Bethany Fritz; a second great-grandchild due in August 2022; his sister, Sandra (Larry) Pifer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A celebration of life will be held the weekend of June 4, 2022, with further details being provided by his family.
