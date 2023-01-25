Edward G. Sledzik, 94, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Streetsboro, Ohio.
A native and longtime resident of Indiana County, he was the son of Mary (Salva) and Peter J. Sledzik, of Clune.
Ed was born in Clune (Coal Run) in 1928 and graduated from Elders Ridge High School in 1946. After two years of service in the U.S. Navy, Ed attended Penn State, earning a degree in industrial engineering in 1952. He married Kitty in 1950. After a 10-year stint with Sylvania Electronics at three different manufacturing plants, Ed returned with his family to Indiana County in 1963, opening a Western Auto Store on Philadelphia Street. After selling the store in 1971, Ed operated two ARCO franchises in Indiana. In 1973, he opened Sledzik’s Auto Service on Route 286 South, a business he ran for 47 years, until his retirement in 2020 at the age of 91.
Following retirement, Ed moved to Ohio to be near family.
Ed is survived by his sons, Daniel, of Greenville, S.C., and William (Sharon), of Kent, Ohio; and grandsons Todd (Amy) and Christopher (Elena), also of Kent, Ohio. He leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, Eliana, Anna and Nadia. He is also survived by his younger brother, Herman (Jean), of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his wife and hometown sweetheart, Kathleen (Kitty McKee); and siblings Bernard, of Lutherville, Md., and Dorothy Woods, of Indiana.
At Ed’s request, there will be no funeral services.
Messages of condolence or remembrance may be sent to the family at egsledzik@gmail.com.