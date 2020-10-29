Edward H. Aikens, 77, of Clymer, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Albert and Margaret (Janosko) Aikens, born on Jan. 12, 1943, in Dixonville.
Ed was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to play cards and win, gardening, football, baseball and hockey. Ed loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Audrey (Sokoly) Aikens; four children, Tammy Aikens, of Indiana, Michael Aikens and wife Lisa, of Clymer, Emily Aikens, of Plumville, and Gary Aikens, of Clymer; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie, Amanda, Ashley, Brandon, Noel, Adam, Sara, Michael, Christopher, Heather, Joseph and Brianna; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Edward H. Aikens Jr.; one great-grandson, Aidyn; and three brothers, Alvin, Albert and Richard.
Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Ed’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St. Clymer, PA 15728.
