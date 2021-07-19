Edward J. Avalli

Edward Joseph Avalli, 75, of Blairsville (Blacklick Township), passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.
The son of Edward G. and Mary E. (Spiaggi) Avalli, he was born Aug. 4, 1945, in Indiana.
Ed was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, where he sang in the men’s choir.
He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Council #3624, BPOE #406, Blairsville, president of the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery Board, appointed to the Homer City Power Plant Supervisors Committee and was an Eagle Scout.
He graduated from Saint Vincent Preparatory School in 1963 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and industrial management.
Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed by Penelec for 35 years, retiring as superintendent of station operations.
Ed was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and was chosen as staff sergeant airman of the year in 1967.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sandra L. (Grove) Avalli, whom he married Sept. 17, 1966; two daughters, Terri L. Horchar (Thomas), of Blairsville, and Traci R. Clawson (Eric), of Lewisberry; five grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Horchar, Alexander Edward Horchar, Kourtney Lynn Horchar, Noah Zachary Horchar and Tyler Edward Clawson; a niece, Michelle Ciora, of Butler; a nephew, Stephen Francese; and his beloved dogs, Syd and Maci.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Florence Elizabeth Francese in 1970.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shoemaker funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will follow in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Military service will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.