Edward Joseph Everett, 56, of Penn Run, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Lawrence Morris Everett and Ruth (Hendricks) Everett-Shank, he was born Oct. 20, 1965, in Chambersville.
Edward was self-employed and enjoyed hauling scrap.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Tammie (Shaffer) Everett; children, Bryan Banks, Nicole (Joseph) Smith and Katheryn Everett; grandchildren, Karlee, Landon, Peyton, Teagan and Mia; brother, James “Chucky Boy” Everett; sister, Judy Ann Abel; stepbrothers, Donald, Larry and David Everett; stepsisters, Lorraine, Tammy, Sally and Cheryl Shank; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Everett and Ruth Everett-Shank; a brother, Terry Hendricks; and his beloved dog, Joey.
Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119N, Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral arrangements.