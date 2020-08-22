Edward J. Houser Sr., 85, of Dilltown, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1935, in Delair, N.J., the son of late the Rev. Edward Jr. and Dorthea Houser.
Also preceded in death by brother James Houser.
Survived by wife of 65 years Joanne (Young) Houser; children Edward Houser Jr. and wife Bonnie, Dilltown; Carol McKinley and husband James, Dilltown; and Elaine McLaughlin and husband Chris, Union Bridge, Md.; grandchildren Erin and husband Greg; Eric; Matt and wife Lisa; Tylor; and Kyle and wife Dahlia; great-grandchildren Nick, Tony, Gianna, Christopher, Leighton and Oliver; sister Darlene Kelly, Baltimore; sisters-in-law Dolores Pfenninger, Naomi Young and Helen Van Pelt; brother-in-law Daniel Kresko; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church, Dilltown, proud UMWA member and retired coal miner. He was a strong family man who enjoyed trains, football, cowboy movies, watching his grandchildren play and spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Memorial Baptist Church, 7154 Route 403 Hwy. S., Dilltown. Inurnment will be in Armagh Cemetery. Memorial donations in Ed’s name may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 113, Dilltown, PA 15929. Arrangements are in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
