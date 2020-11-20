Edward J. Patterson, 80, of Clymer, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
Born in Spangler on July 25, 1940, he was a son of Urias Patterson and Della Patterson.
Edward worked for many years for Buterbaugh Logging in Cherry Tree.
He loved hunting, cutting wood and watching westerns on TV.
Edward will be remembered by his sister-in-law, Wanda Patterson, of Hillsdale, as well as many cousins, a nephew, a great-nephew and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Patterson, Ralph Patterson, David Patterson and an infant sister.
Service arrangements are private and have been coordinated through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Cremation was at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
