Edward K. George, 82, of Buffington Township, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Manor.
Born Feb. 12, 1939, in Buffington Township, he was the son of James and Zella (Mitchell) George, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (Augustosky) George; grandson, Michael Plowman; and granddaughter, Allison Sue Miller.
He is survived by daughters, Pam Plowman and husband George Sr., Buffington Township; Kathy Michaels and husband Joe, Buffington Township; and Sandi Miller and husband Duane, Lancaster; grandchildren, George Plowman Jr., Lock Haven; Justin Eppley and husband Tom Bogacz, Boston; Nicole Vasbinder and husband Mark, Buffington Township; Wesley Miller, Lancaster; Samantha Miller-Kulp and husband Andy, Lancaster; and great-grandchildren Macy and Unity Plowman and Cole Vasbinder.
Ed was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors.
Private inurnment along with his wife, Rose Marie, will be at Pine Land Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.