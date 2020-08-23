Edward L. Dumm, 83, of Nicktown, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
Born April 22, 1937, in Nicktown, he was the son of Lewis and Gertrude (Weiland) Dumm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joan C. (Long) Dumm, who died Dec. 7, 2010; brothers Harry and George Dumm; and sisters Sr. Helen Marie, Louise Dumm, Marie Krevel, Rose Strenko, Grace Miller, Theresa Yeager and Margaret Farabaugh.
He is survived by children Vincent, married to Kathryn (Bartusik); Bernard, married to Jamie (Baum); Sandra, married to Richard McConnell; Stephen, married to Loraine (Bracken), all of Nicktown; and Rose, married to Brian Zabela, Leesburg, Va.; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren with another soon expected. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Weinzierl, Summerhill.
He was a life member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Nicktown. A retired farmer and logger, Ed was a passionate collector of antique Farmall tractors and generously shared these machines each year for the annual Nicktown Memorial Day Parade. He also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time fishing and making wine.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Nicktown, with Fr. Jeremiah Lange, OSB, Ph.D. officiating.
Committal will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery.