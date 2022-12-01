Edward L. Langham, 85, Dilltown (formerly of Bolivar), passed away Nov. 29, 2022.
Born Oct. 28, 1937 in Bolivar, he was the son of late Milton, Jr. and Virginia (Muir) Langham.
Ed enjoyed baking, butchering his own meat, flower arranging, making candy and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
The family would like to thank the loving care that Ed received from his aides Becky, Kim, Leslie and Kelly. Also: Aseracare Hospice and the VA.
He is survived by his children, Jill Sherba and husband, Thomas, of Dilltown, Troy Langham and wife, Rosemarie, of Lucernemines and Beth Bollinger and husband, Michael, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Ashley Monoskey and husband, Timothy, of Shelocta, Jonathan Langham, of Indiana, Garrett Langham and partner, Samantha, of Pittsburgh, Daniel Lichtenfels and wife, Erica, of Armagh, Lauren Langham and fiancé, James, of Franklin, Blake Sherba, of Averda and Sara Bollinger, of Blairsville; great-grandchildren, Hailee and Aria Monoskey; brother, Donald Langham, of Bolivar; and his four-footed companions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cleo (Horner) Langham; brother, Milton Langham, III; and an infant brother.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, where service will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Pastor James Sunseri officiating. Interment at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com