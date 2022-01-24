Edward M. Kunkle Sr., 52, of Homer City, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of Ronald G. Kunkle Sr. and Inez Kunkle (Henry), of Homer City, and was born July 25, 1969, at Indiana Hospital.
Ed graduated from Homer-Center High School and ICTC in 1987. Ed was a good person and he loved his family (children and grandchildren) so very much. Ed was beyond a handyman; he was a dinosaur of his trades. Ed worked for 35 years as a machinist and an inspector. He traveled to Taiwan and also worked at Komutsa in Homer City as an inspector. You could always depend on him for anything.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Krysta Marie Kunkle, of Homer City; his daughter, Jessica Kunkle (Jay Jordan), of Homer City; and his son, Edward M. Kunkle Jr. (Samantha Kunkle), of Homer City; his grandchildren, Mason G. Kunkle, Savannah J. Kunkle and Hunter Edward Kunkle, and Logan. He is also survived by his father-in-law, James E. Elliott Sr., of Homer City; and his extended family, Spencer, Jessica and Wyatt Rand, of Tennessee, and D.J. Irwin, of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald G. Kunkle Sr.; his mother, Inez M. Kunkle; his mother-in-law, Phyllis J. Elliott; his brother, Ronald G. Kunkle Jr.; and Violet Kunkle, his grandmother.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Homer City. Graveside service will follow after services but are private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 4674 Old U.S. 119 Hwy. S., Homer City, PA.
