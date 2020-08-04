Edward Mileff, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburgh.
Born on June 29, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., he was the only child of Nadia and Vasil Mileff.
Edward received a B.Sc. in physical education from the University of Oklahoma in 1951. Between 1952 and 1954 he served in the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea where he was assigned to the Signal Base Depot of 2nd Logistical Command. In 1955, he obtained a M.Sc. in health education from Florida State University. He was an assistant professor of health education at the University of Southern Illinois from 1956 to 1957. In 1960, he received an Ed.D. in health education from Boston University. From 1960 to 1965, he was associate professor of health education at San Diego State University. In 1965, he was appointed health education consultant with the National Education Association in Washington, D.C.
In 1970, he became professor of health education at IUP where he served for 20ﾽ years, enjoying both his teaching role and university life. During that time, he was invited to be president of the American School and Community Safety Association. He was president-elect 1974-1975, president 1975-1976 and past president 1976-1977. He was a committee member of the American Association of Health, Physical Education and Recreation. He served as staff liaison to AAHPER’s divisions of Health and Safety Education and to the Joint Committee on Health Problems in Education of the National Education Association and the American Medical Association.
Edward enjoyed living in Indiana, using the university exercise facilities and often walking to his classes. He attended football and basketball games at IUP and the high school. He often attended concerts on campus, as well as plays in the Oak Grove. As an avid traveler, he liked to explore Europe and revisit family ties in the U.K., Bulgaria and Brazil.
A dedicated teacher, Edward was interested in his students and their plans for the future. He received many letters of gratitude for his contribution to their professional growth.
Edward Mileff is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Joyce Mileff; his daughter, Susan de Morais (Marcelo); and two grandsons, Andrew de Morais and Christopher de Morais.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Nadine Mileff.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. A private service will be held in Indiana. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Church in Osterville, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, http://www. dav.org, which Edward supported for many years.