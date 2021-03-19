Edward Perry Steeves, 90, of Indiana, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
The son of Robert A. Steeves and Katie Bell (Bracken) Steeves, he was born in Nanty Glo on July 2, 1930.
Ed was of the Protestant faith.
He was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1950, and enjoyed singing at Indian Haven. He worked for Filmco and Aurora Ohio until his retirement in 1993. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Ed is survived by two sisters, Rosella Squib, of Derry, and Sylvia Ann Hill (Carl), of Black Lick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley M. (Kunkle) Steeves, who died in 1979; brothers Robert Steeves, David Steeves, Fred Steeves, Richard Steeves and William Steeves; and sisters Ethel Steeves, Catherine Hill and Viola Trender.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be private in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.