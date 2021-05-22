Edward Peffer

Edward Clark “Ed” Peffer, 70, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, White Township.
He was born Saturday, May 27, 1950, in Saltsburg and was a son of W. Donald Sr. and Valera Wynona Brown Peffer Lindenberg.
Ed was a 1968 graduate of Saltsburg High School. He was a good student and talented athlete, excelling in basketball and football for the Trojans, quarterbacking the undefeated 1966 team.
He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in English Literature/Philosophy and then received a scholarship to New York University, where he earned his master’s degree in Irish Literature/Creative Writing.
In New York, Ed worked for P.J. Realty Company and the Stuart Ostrow Theater Foundation, where he auditioned numerous musicians, actors and actresses.
In 1979, Ed moved back to Saltsburg and purchased his family’s restaurant, P.J. Brown’s. He and his wife, Joyce, became the third-generation proprietors of the business. Ed and Joyce operated the restaurant for 36 years and retired in 2015.
Ed was an excellent chef and was known for his delicious menu items and soups. Pittsburgh Magazine called Chef Peffer “the Van Gogh of soup and sauces.”
On June 28, 1995, Ed married his partner, best friend, and love of his life, Joyce Barbieri. Ed and Joyce shared their love of music, movies, literature, sports, animals and especially their trips to the ocean.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Barbieri Peffer; his sister, Joan Peffer Resnick, of Saltsburg, and her fiance, Carl Adams, of Delmont; his special niece, Krissy (Resnick) Brosko, and her husband, Todd, and family; his nephew, Chuck Resnick Jr., and his wife, Leigh, and family, all of Saltsburg; sister-in-law June Peffer, of Creekside; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom Ed loved.
He had many friends that will miss him greatly, especially Rolly Young and his wife, Cindy, of Indiana, and Chris Brueningsen, of Saltsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Brown Peffer and James Russell Peffer, in infancy, and W. Donald Peffer Jr., and his brother-in-law, Charles Resnick Sr.
Family will receive friends Monday from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of the service by the Rev. Dan Satler, in Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Masks are mandatory.
Interment will be private.
To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.