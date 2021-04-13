Edward R. Mott, Ed.D., 93, of Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Bloomsburg.
Born in Oil City, on Feb. 16, 1928, he was a son of Clifford and Madeline Mott, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his wife, Joan Mott and brother, Clifford Mott.
Ed was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1946. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea as a Training Specialist, he furthered his education at Grove City College and earned his bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. Following graduation, he served as a teacher and administrator at Franklin, Butler and State College. He completed his Doctorate in Education at Penn State University prior to beginning a long tenure at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he began as a demonstration teacher in the Laboratory School. He was selected as a delegate to the White House Conference on Children and Youth in 1970. Throughout his career at IUP, he continued to serve as professor of education, director of graduate studies, director of doctoral studies, associate dean of the graduate school and interim dean of the graduate school until he retired in 1992.
Dr. Mott traveled extensively in many countries and had conducted numerous study tours abroad. He was a charter member of the IUP Phi Delta Kappa, an honorary international fraternity in education. After retiring from IUP with over 40 years of service, he continued to serve doctoral degree students at Walden University and Union Institute & University. He will be remembered by his good-hearted sense of humor, his gentle nature, kind spirit, and friend to all who crossed his path.
While living in Indiana, Ed was a member of the St. Thomas More University Parish.
Surviving Ed are his children, Suzanne Bieryla and husband John, of Bloomsburg, and Timothy E. Mott, of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lisa (Bieryla) Guise and her husband Jay Guise, Laura Bieryla, Lindsey (Bieryla) Nolt and husband Jeremy Nolt, Jennifer Mott and Andrew Mott; and three great-grandchildren, Anna Guise, Julia Guise and Andrew Nolt.
Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Columba Catholic Church, 342 Iron St., Bloomsburg, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Indiana at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dean W. Kriner Inc. Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg.