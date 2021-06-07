Edward R. Sklar

Edward Robert Sklar, 90, of Enola, formerly of Coal Run and Jacksonville, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was the retired owner/operator of the Golden Pheasant Inn in Kent, where he and his wife of 66 years raised their four children.
He was born in 1930, in Indiana, to John and Mary Sedlock Sklar.
Ed was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Central PA Polka Dancers Association. He was a former member and lieutenant governor of the Indiana Lions Club, the Saltsburg Legion and had served as a former councilman in Jacksonville.
Eddie’s greatest joys were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all a source of great pride. A gifted storyteller, he was always ready with a smile and a hug and made all he encountered feel loved. His accordion playing was an attraction to many at the Golden Pheasant on weekend nights and he was always up for a jam session. After retiring to central Pennsylvania, he continued to share his musical talents.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Helen Marie (Chimotti) Sklar; two sons, John (Laurie), of York Haven, and David (Cindy), of Mechanicsburg; two daughters, Michelle (Dan) McGinnis, of Harrisburg, and Renee Sklar, of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kelly (Jim) Rogers, Katie (Matt) Cleary and Dan and Sam Sklar; and three great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Rogers and Claire Cleary.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with the Rev. Fr. Matthew Morelli the celebrant. Inurnment will be made in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.