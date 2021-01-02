Edward Sklar

Edward Robert Sklar, 90, of Enola, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.
An Army veteran of the Korean War, Ed was the retired owner/operator of The Golden Pheasant Inn in Kent, where he and his wife of 66 years raised their four children. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the Central Pa. Polka Dancers Association, and was a former member and lieutenant governor for Indiana County Lions Club. He was also a former councilman in Jacksonville.
Eddie’s greatest joys were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all a source of great pride. A gifted storyteller, he was always ready with a smile and a hug, and made all he encountered feel loved. His accordion playing was an attraction to many at the Golden Pheasant on weekend nights, and he was always up for a jam session. After retiring to central Pennsylvania, he continued to share his musical talents.
Ed was born May 8, 1930, in Indiana to the late John and Mary (Sedlock) Sklar. He was preceded in death by his parents and his four brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his cherished wife, Helen Marie (Chemotti) Sklar; two sons, John (Laurie), of York Haven, and David (Cindy), of Mechanicsburg; two daughters, Michelle (Dan) McGinnis, of Harrisburg, and Renee Sklar, of Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren: Kelly (Jim) Rogers, Katie (Matt) Cleary, and Dani and Sam Sklar; and three great-grandchildren, Parker and Jackson Rogers and Claire Cleary.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Ed’s life is being planned for early summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to send messages of condolence, visit www.parthemore.com.