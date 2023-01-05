Edward Stephen Pisarcik, 75, Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
The son of Albert and Edith (Black) Pisarcik, he was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Indiana.
Ed was a graduate of Indiana High School. He was a veteran who served in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam, where he was wounded.
Ed had been employed by Season All Industries for many years and then by Alside Windows, where he was plant superintendent.
During Ed’s younger years, he loved to bowl and had many 300 games. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as having a great sense of humor and was known for helping his neighbors.
Ed was a member of the American Legion. He served on their board of directors and was a member of their pool league. Ed would start each day by going to the Legion, having coffee and playing pinochle with other members.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Dorothy (Troup) Pisarcik; five children, including his most caring daughter, Tina Braun; a son, Richie Shupe; many grandchildren, including Grant and Roland; and great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony (Kathie) Pisarcik and Joseph Pisarcik.
Preceding Ed in death were his parents; sons Tom Pisarcik and Tom Reesman; and a brother, David.
As per Ed’s wishes there will be no funeral services.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com