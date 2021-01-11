Edward T. Shiner, 67, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
He was born Sept. 25, 1953, in Indiana, a son of Henry F. (Shirlee) Shiner, of Indiana, and Virginia and Nick Schepis.
In addition to his mother, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Hank Shiner.
He was employed by Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Monroeville as a goldsmith. Ed was an avid sportsman, enjoying golfing, softball and hunting. He absolutely loved the outdoors. He also loved the Steelers and Penguins.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Candace (Cantini) Shiner; daughter, Melissa Reed, of Greensburg; and three sisters, Cindy (Mitch) Shoemaker, Rhonda (Tony) Stefanik and Stacey Stankewich; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed will be very sadly missed by his family and friends.
There will be no public visitation per Ed's wishes. Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home Inc., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, was in charge of arrangements.