Edwin (Ed) Dougherty, 66, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at AdventHealth at Daytona Beach.
Ed was born in New Brunswick, N.J., to Owen and Virginia Dougherty. He made many memories at his childhood home in Indiana.
His siblings include his sister Virginia, and her husband Alfred Broadbent; his brother Joseph, his sister Ellen and husband Jim Litzenberger; his brother Robert; his brother Owen and wife Charlene; his brother David and wife Stephanie; and his brother Patrick and wife Amy.
He leaves us to join his brother Joseph and parents Owen and Virginia.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jeralyn, of Ormond Beach; his daughter, Laura; son E. Joseph and wife Maureen; and grandchildren Victoria, Katelyn, Olivia and Edwin.
Ed’s family also included Jeralyn’s children: son Clinton and wife Jennifer, son Corey and granddaughter Ciera, daughter Jenae and husband Marc, daughter Monica and husband Ron, daughter Jaclyn and several grandchildren.
Before attending college, Ed honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Ed began his legal career by attending the Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. In May 1991, he graduated with a juris doctor. He practiced law in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and Columbus, Ohio.
He retired to Ormond Beach with his beloved wife to wake up by the sea.
He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He found such joy being surrounded by his wife, siblings, children and grandchildren.
Ed was a sports enthusiast. He likened himself to be a sharp shooter in basketball, golden arm in football and the home run hitter in softball.
Catching any type of sporting event, whether televised, live, professional or on the scholastic level (especially baseball) was a part of his daily activity. He enjoyed traveling and capturing every moment on film.
Ed loved deep conversations and engaging in debates about any topic because he “just knew things.”
Per Ed’s wishes there will be no public service.