Edwin Joseph Fry went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
He was born Nov. 18, 1939, to Harry Edwin Fry and Ann (Palian) Fry, in McKeesport.
As a young boy, Edwin discovered that he could run to St. Peter’s School, where he attended grades 1-12, faster than he could get there on the bus. This became his destiny. A gifted musician and athlete, Ed attended Loras College in Iowa, majoring in music and participating in track and field. Later he attended De Paul University, where he got his master’s degree in music education. He was their number one long distance runner. He did doctoral work at the University of Wisconsin. In 1966, Ed accepted a faculty position at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, teaching piano and music subjects.
Thanks to Coach Lou Sutton inviting him to run with the team, he gradually began to coach the men’s cross country team. In 1976, with direction from Dr. Ruth Podbilski, he started the women’s cross country team.
A talented coach, he went on to coach both teams to excellence, until his retirement in 2009, taking them to state and national meets, and some athletes went even beyond that. His hard work ethic, his persistence, grit and his sense of humor will be remembered and cherished by many. Seeing the progression and accomplishments of his athletes and of his many fine musicians was the great joy of his life. Coach Fry had a deep love for IUP. He wore his burgundy and gray until the very end.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Velma, and his son Christopher Charles.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Illar Fry, and his son Douglas Patrick, many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his IUP family of colleagues, cross country and musician alumni; his superstars in all walks of life.
Due to the difficulties of the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for a future time with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery at Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 555 Tayman Ave., Somerset, PA 15501.