Edwin Lyle Buterbaugh, 90, of Brush Valley, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, while at Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
The son of Lyle Eloyd and Mabel Marie (Snyder) Buterbaugh, he was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Clymer.
Mr. Buterbaugh was a graduate of Brush Valley High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had been employed by Kunkle Lumber and C. Wilmer Johnson and Sons as a carpenter.
During his free time, Ed enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Lula Mae (Sexton) Buterbaugh; daughter Deborah Robertson; son Edwin (Lisa) Buterbaugh; grandchildren Rich Robertson, Ryan (Cassandra) Robertson and Angela Robertson; great-grandchildren Haley, Tyler, Brady, E.J., Bella and Champ Robertson, Jordynn and Jaycee George; and sisters Joan Shirley and Sandra (Russell) Lucas.
Preceding Ed in death were his parents; brothers Thomas “Jerry,” Kenneth and Wayne Snyder; grandson Rob Robertson; and son-in-law Rich Robertson.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen, officiating.
Interment will follow in Brush Valley Cemetery.
