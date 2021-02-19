Edwin Patrick Sarra, 48, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Owen Patrick Sarra and Florence E. (Libengood) Sarra Krebs, he was born Sept. 2, 1972, in Indiana.
Edwin graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1990, and was employed by Kencove Farm Fence Supplies, Blairsville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Bible Baptist Church, Latrobe.
Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, participating in various sports and liked volunteering.
Surviving are three children, Ty M. Sarra, Victoria J. Sarra and Luke M. Sarra, all of Blairsville; father, Patrick Sarra, of Blairsville; mother, Florence Krebs, of Robinson; and two siblings, Bryan W. Krebs (Kayla), of Shelocta, and Mandy M. Walker (Steve), of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Christopher and Olive Sarra and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Beulah Libengood.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 232 Route 217, Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Matthew P. Schwender officiating. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Military services will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, send money to the family to help with funeral expenses.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.