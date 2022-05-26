Edwin R. “Ed” Bowser, 83, of Mahaffey, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 18, 1938, to Frank M. and Dorothy (Peace) Bowser in McGee’s Mills.
Ed was a 60-year member of the Punxsutawney Masons Lodge, Altoona Jaffa Shriners and Punxsutawney Eagles, FOE 1231. He was a partner in the Bowser Lumber Company with his brothers Ron and Pete. He and his brothers took over the Lumber Company in 1955 from their father. Ed worked hard, long hours in order for the business to be successful. Ed enjoyed gun raffles, dirt track racing, farming, gardening, mowing grass and hunting. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time together.
He is survived by two sons, Scott Bowser and wife Tonia, of Punxsutawney, and Jim R. Bowser and wife Brenda, of Simi Valley, Calif.; three grandchildren, Amber Bowser, Jason Corle and wife Heather and Scott Bowser; three great grandchildren, Madison, Brenton and Skylynn; four brothers, Ronald E. Bowser, of Mahaffey; M. Dean “Pete” Bowser, of Mahaffey; Robert W. Bowser, of Mahaffey; and Gerald D. Bowser and wife Shirley, of Punxsutawney; a sister, Janet Harter and husband Bill, of Blairsville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ellen L. Bowser on Sept. 14, 2015; two daughters, Stacey and Connie Bowser; and a brother, Darrell Bowser.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505. To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldron fh.com.