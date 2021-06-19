Edwin Roy Shank, 65, of Purchase Line, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.
A son of Roy Washington and Margaret Louise (Streams) Shank, he was born May 2, 1956, in Indiana.
Ed loved his daughters, dogs and his home. He showed his love through his actions and always did whatever needed to be done.
He had a razor-sharp wit, an excellent sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He loved cracking jokes and playful banter, and he never lost his boyish mischievousness.
He had a beautiful, genuine smile that lit up his whole face.
Ed was an extraordinarily skilled craftsman who took enormous pride in his work and did everything with integrity and the aim of perfection.
He appreciated the simple things: time with his daughters, a good beer, a beautiful sunrise, well-made objects, a home-cooked meal, the smell of a wood fire, walks with his best friend and relaxing with the dogs.
His daughters would not be who they are without him.
They will always cherish their time together and all of the things he made for them: stunning, thoughtful, expertly-crafted and radiating with care.
Ed will be forever missed by his beloved daughters, Ashley, of Boalsburg, and Alexis, of Purchase Line; his six sisters and their husbands, whom he considered brothers: Margaret and Frank Smith, and Jane and Ron Smith, all of Marion Center; Mary and Jerry Keith, of Sanford, N.C.; Norma and Ivan Ruiz, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Charlotte and Dan Dilts, of Sebring, Fla.; and Roanna and Jim Nealer, of Rochester Mills; his many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and his dear friends John Dietz and Brenda King.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his great friend, Harry Rombaugh.
There will be a celebration of his life at his home on Sunday at 2 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m. by his friend, Pastor Mike Faidley, of Grace Bible Fellowship, Somerset. Ed was not one for pomp or formality; please come as you are.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Hearing Aid Project, because the hearing aids provided through the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation’s Hearing Conservation Rehabilitation Program changed his life, or to the pit bull rescue or animal shelter of your choice, in honor of Ed and his best friends, Bob and Maddie.