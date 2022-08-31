Eileen Claire (Mattes) Golden, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Eileen was born on Sept. 19, 1937, in Easton to Robert Emmett and Helen (Sullivan) Mattes. She was the loving wife of the late Michael Golden, to whom she was married for 60 years. She married Michael Golden on Sept. 3, 1960, and raised five children while carrying out a successful career with Bell of PA, Bell Atlantic and Verizon.
Eileen was deeply committed to family and thrived on selflessly helping others. Throughout her life, she cared for everyone she came in contact with: her brothers and sister, mother and father, husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, friends, strangers and anyone else in need. Everyone who met Eileen was better for it. She remained close with the group of friends she made in grade school, but also made and kept beautiful friendships at every turn life presented her. Eileen was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s parish in York where she volunteered and was a regular at bridge leagues and tournaments for decades. Eileen traveled the globe with her beloved husband, Mike, baked and cooked with impeccable precision and kept calendars and lists to remember and honor all of her family’s and friends’ milestones.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; father Emmett and mother Helen; and brothers, Robert Mattes and Joseph Mattes.
She is survived by her five children, Michael (Maureen), of Pottsville; Gregory (Eileen Jewell), of Philadelphia; Kevin (Diana), of Virginia Beach, Va.; Cathleen, of Indiana; and Christopher (Andrea), of Bloomington, Ind.; brothers, Charles Mattes and James Mattes; sister, Jane (Mattes) Duane; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, Palmer Township, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Easton.
The Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Township, has been entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Eileen may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.