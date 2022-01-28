Eileen J. (Campbell) Farrell, 76, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born April 25, 1945, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Leo and Louisa (Wolfe) Campbell. She was the wife of Edward Farrell, whom she married July 15, 1972.
Eileen graduated from Indiana High School and worked at Robertshaw until 1975. After that time she was a homemaker, raising her sons, James and Michael.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, word searches and working on plastic canvas projects.
Eileen was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Ed, and her sons, James, of Indiana, and Michael (Rebecca), of Wattsburg. She is also survived by her sister, Elmira Parks, of Atwood. The following grandchildren also survive her: Patricia Farrell, Daniel Farrell and Laura Farrell. Her adopted grandchildren include: Dane Farrell, Maelyn Farrell and Mikey Farrell. Her step-grandchildren are: Ashley Casey (Matthew), Samantha Kuhn (partner, Shane Sudul), J.J. Kuhn Jr. and Anthony Kuhn. Other surviving family members include her two nieces, Kimberly Pfeil (Doug), Ford City, and Tammy Parks (friend, Mark Monahan), Atwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by brother-in-law, Robert C. Parks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Eileen’s funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Golden officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale. Masks will be required, at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beacon Ridge, 1515 Wayne Ave., Indiana, PA 15701, in recognition of the excellent care provided to Eileen.
