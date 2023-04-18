Eileen Jean (McIntyre) Marshall, 90, of Clarksburg, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
The daughter of Charles W. and Alda N. (Towle) McIntyre, she was born April 28, 1932, in Wilkinsburg.
She worked as a registered nurse at Westinghouse, retiring in 1992 after 23 years of service.
Eileen was a member of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg and the Women’s Missionary Society.
She enjoyed baking pies for the annual Strawberry Festival at her church, crocheting and knitting and quilting many gifts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed word searches, and she loved attending tractor pulls at the fair as well as a daily sweet tea from McDonald’s. Eileen took pleasure in and had much luck at the casino and playing scratch-off tickets.
Eileen’s biggest passion in life was her family. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and hosted various family get-togethers and reunions in the “party room” in the basement on the farm.
Surviving are her two children, George W. (Michelle) Marshall, of Clarksburg, and Becky J. (Jeff) Shank, of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Greg (Laura) Lenz, Colleen Marshall, Sarah (Bill) Marshall-McConnell, Lori (Larry) Steinhoff and Kevin (Spring) Shank; five great-grandchildren, Marshall and Grayson Shank, Hadley and Carter Steinfoff and Timothy Lenz; two sisters, Elaine Duncan, of Clarksburg, and Jeannette Copithke, of Suwanee, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Lois Geyer, of Clarksburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, George I. Marshall, on Dec. 29, 2019; and a sister, Ruth Ann Kelly, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Per Eileen’s wishes, all services and interment will be private.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, is entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.