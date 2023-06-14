Eileen “Penny” Slovinsky, 79, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home.
Penny was born in August 1943 to Julia and Jacob Hachick, in Sagamore. Eileen was given the nickname “Penny” as a child for swallowing coins, and it stuck with her always. Penny married David Slovinsky in 1968 and together they had two daughters, Katy and Tammi.
Penny was well known for her love of Elvis Presley. She enjoyed collecting his momentos and was listening to his music as she passed away.
Penny also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid ceramic painter where she made many memories. Penny will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and her cat, Priscilla.
Penny is survived by her daughter, Katy Houser (Mark), of Creekside; daughter Tammi Slovinsky (Dave), of Virginia; granddaughters Tori Larsen (Steve) and Tatum; grandson David Houser (Kelli); and great-grandson Kaden. Penny also had two great-grandchildren on the way.
Penny was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be private.
