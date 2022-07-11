Elaine C. Settelmaier, 65, of Indiana, formerly of Upper Saint Clair, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
A daughter of Geraldine (Sorby) and Robert Settelmaier, she was born March 4, 1957, in Pittsburgh.
Elaine was a graduate of the 1971 inaugural class of St. Louise de Marillac Elementary School and attended Upper St. Clair High School, where she was the first female saxophonist in the jazz band. She earned multiple degrees and certifications from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, California University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Delaware, culminating in Masters Plus Certification of Instruction and Economic Education.
She taught social studies at Fox Chapel Area Senior High School, Indiana Area Junior High School and Fallston High School in Maryland. She also served as assistant principal at Norwin High School and head principal of Marion Center Area Middle School. Elaine completed her career as the curriculum instruction and assessment director for Marion Center Area School District. Out of the classroom, Elaine coached basketball, softball and volleyball.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. As the oldest of seven, Elaine was as much a teacher to her younger brothers and sisters as she was to those she taught in the classroom. Having strong convictions, valuing integrity and honesty, she wasn’t afraid to stand up for what she felt was right.
She was exceedingly generous with her time, devoting her summers off to create meaningful visits with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. She rarely missed an important event. She loved being active — biking, hiking, swimming, bird-watching, reading, listening to music and walking her dogs Oreo and Jif.
Elaine was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, PSEA and NEA.
She is survived by five siblings: Jan (Carl) Wirtz, Karen Settelmaier, Leslie (Chris) Newman, Jack (Alison Ames) Settelmaier and James (Amanda) Settelmaier, and 14 nieces and nephews: Lindsay, Courtney, Ryan, Michael, Steven, Mary, Alex, Patrick, Ashley, Nathan, Kyle, Ean, Joshua and Lauren.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in passing by her brother, Robert (Bob) Settelmaier.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Canonsburg.
In lieu of flowers, Elaine wished that memorial contributions be made to the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701; American Red Cross, 610 Kolter Drive, Indiana, PA 15701; American Cancer Society P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106; or Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.