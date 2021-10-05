Elaine Light

Elaine Kahn Light, a celebrated cookbook author and trailblazing journalist who was one of the nation’s first female sports reporters, died at her home in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Oct. 2. She was 99.
After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 1944, Elaine was hired by the Associated Press as a reporter in her hometown of Pittsburgh. With equal measures of charm and guts, she prevailed in a profession completely dominated by men at the time, covering the coal and steel industries as well as sports.
Though, as a woman, she was not allowed in the press boxes, Elaine often beat her male colleagues in breaking news, including a scoop about the nation’s first attempted Major League baseball strike. On June 7, 1946, the Pittsburgh Pirates held a strike vote just before their game against the New York Giants in an attempt to give players rights and raise their salaries to a minimum of $7,500 a year. As the world waited to find out what would happen, Elaine’s colleagues were in the press box while she was below it in the field. This allowed her to be the first to see players begin to emerge from the locker room, signaling that the team would play. By the time the men realized what was happening, Elaine had beat them to the only phone booth to call in the story. “Despite the ire of my male colleagues,” she once said, “it was great being one of the first female sports reporters. I felt as though I was reaching the peak of Mount Everest every day.”
Sent to Punxsutawney, for a story in 1950, she met her future husband, Sam Light, a coal operator who raised world champion English Setters. When Sam became president of the Groundhog Club, Elaine embraced the local culture and became known as the “Mother of the Groundhog,” creating groundhog ginger cookies and the requisite groundhog-shaped cookie-cutter. She wrote several groundhog-themed cookbooks, including Gourmets & Groundhogs, hailed as “one of the best regional cookbooks in America” by Food & Wine magazine. The cookbooks launched a second career as a freelance food writer and critic, and her columns appeared in both the Pittsburgh Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Elaine became an active figure in the civic life of Punxsutawney, heading the college trust for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) branch in Punxsutawney and serving on the planning and zoning commission. She was instrumental in creating the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts, whose Sam and Elaine Light Culinary Library houses her collection of signed cookbooks by Julia Child and others.
A frequent world traveler, one of her favorite sayings was, “Life is a banquet, and most poor fools are starving to death.” Elaine’s entire life, from beginning to end, was a wonderful banquet and she retained her zest for life and sparkling personality into her 99th year.
Adored by her many friends and relatives, she is survived by two daughters, Melanie Light (m. Jeffrey Kevich) of Tiburon, Calif. and Meredith Light (m. Enrique F. Pérez) of Washington, D.C. Contributions in her memory are suggested to Foundation for IUP’s Culinary Arts Student Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.