Elaine M. Bagley

Elaine M. (Betsa) Bagley, 78, of Clymer, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at The Fountains, of Indiana.
Born Feb. 16, 1944, in Dixonville, she was the daughter of William and Anna (Balog) Betsa. She married David Leroy Bagley on Jan. 15, 1964, and together they shared 53 years of marriage before his death in 2016.
She was a graduate of Penns Manor High School. Elaine was baptized in Clymer at St. Michael’s Orthodox Greek Catholic Church. However, prior to her illness, she attended services at the Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana.
For more than 40 years, Elaine was a registered nurse, working in the O.R. at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, formerly Indiana Hospital. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, attending many of their sporting events. She liked to cook for her family and friends and was known for the loving care she offered to her family and to those who were closest to her. She also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Elaine was a huge animal lover and was very partial to cats.
She is survived by her sons, David Bagley (Gina), of Indiana, and Mark Bagley (Mandi), of Safety Harbor, Fla. Her three grandchildren, Brooke, Lauren and Mark, also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Friends will be received Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin St. Her funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sample Run Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
