Elberta 'Ellie' Waltermire

Elberta “Ellie” (McCombs) Waltermire, 75, of Clymer, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.
The daughter of Aurel Raymond and Virginia Elberta (Erwin) McCombs, she was born on Sept. 10, 1947 in Indiana.
On Aug. 16, 1965, Ellie married Edwin Lynn Waltermire and they shared over 46 years of marriage until his death on March 15, 2012.
Ellie attended the Faith Victory Temple Church in Starford.
For 12 years Ellie worked as a receptionist for Maize Photography in Indiana.
In 2017, she retired as a salesperson with Fisher Furniture in Dixonville, after 17 years of employment.
Ellie greatly enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She loved traveling and taking photographs.
Known as a wonderful cook, her hospitality instantly made you feel welcome in her home.
Ellie continuously devoted her time and attention to caring for her home.
She greatly loved spending time with her family.
Ellie is survived by her three children: daughter Lynn Ann Waltermire, of Clymer, and two sons, Harry Jay Waltermire and wife Jodi (Watkins), of Marion Center, and Larry Ray Waltermire, of Clymer; her three grandchildren, Hunter, Levi and Daniel Waltermire; her sister, Virginia Waltermire, of Clymer; her brother, Robert Aurel McCombs, of Clymer; lots of nieces and nephews; and, Ellie’s best friend for the last 10 years, Pastor Bob White.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents..
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
A noon service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, with Pastor Bob White officiating. Interment will follow at the Laurel Swamp Cemetery in Heilwood.
