Elcy M. Frailey

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, we lost the matriarch of our family, Elcy Maxine Frailey.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. Through the years she enjoyed camping, crocheting, sewing and being in the kitchen cooking delicious meals and desserts. She loved being with family and friends, always having a good time with all. She was instrumental in helping her son, Greg, at the Sandwich House, teaching and cooking her favorite recipes. She loved socializing with anyone who liked to talk. Above all else, she dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to her and she meant the world to us. She will be deeply missed, more than words can express.
Born on April 5, 1936, in Clymer, Elcy was the daughter of Claire and Nellie (Helman) McCracken. Elcy was a 1954 graduate of Marion Center High School. She attended Christ Lutheran Church in Gastown.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Delbert J. Frailey, whom she married on June 28, 1958; her sons, Randall “Randy” D. Frailey and wife Bonnie, of Kittanning; Richard H. “Rick” Frailey and wife Sandra, of Kittanning; and Gregory S. “Greg” Frailey, of Shelocta; her grandchildren, Zachery Frailey and wife Ashley, Jesse Frailey and wife Nichole, Chelsea Frailey, Eli Frailey, Ryan Frailey and wife Kaitlyn, Robbie Frailey, and Ricky Frailey and wife Maggie; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Nora, Avery and Ryan Frailey and one more great-grandchild due in July. Elcy is also survived by her brothers, Rodney McCracken and wife Mary, of Indiana, and Roger McCracken and wife Sheila, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Rose McCracken and Nancy McCracken; and her brother-in-law, Tony Potter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert, William, Tom and Harry McCracken; her sisters, Olive “Mayme” Potter, Elizabeth “Betty” Ruffner, Margaret “Peggy” Nyland and Ruth Mitchell; and her infant sister, Dorothy Jane McCracken.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
