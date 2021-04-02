Eldon “Delbert” Lucas, 70, of Commodore, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The son of Robert “James” and Carrie “Florence” Lucas, he was born on Feb. 7, 1951, in Glen Campbell. He was named after his grandfather, Eldon Delbert Gardner.
On Nov. 24, 1972, Cheryl Nichol married Delbert Lucas. They spent 48 years together and would have celebrated their 49th anniversary on Nov. 24 this year.
Delbert graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1969. He was drafted on Jan. 19, 1971, by the U.S. Army. He served in Frankfurt, Germany, and Vietnam. He was discharged in August 1972 from active duty. He served four years in the Army Reserves and was discharged as Sergeant E5 in 1976. While in the Reserves, he spent two weeks in New Jersey training on the skills and tactic that were used in Vietnam.
He worked many different jobs through the years. He retired form P&N Coal Company in 2017.
Delbert’s favorite pastimes were working at Lucas Excavating and The Lucas Farm. He “played” with his favorite toys — any and all kinds of construction and farm equipment.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl “Sherry” (Nichol) Lucas; his six brothers, Dwight, Danny (Joyce), Douglas, Timothy, David and Todd Lucas; his four nieces, Annette, Rhonda, Tammie and Miranda; his two nephews, Timothy (TJ) and Jerod; his brother-in-law, William Nichol (Jody); numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his dog, Shelley.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “James” and Carrie “Florence” Lucas and his in-laws, Edwin and Betty Nichol.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Interment will be at Burnside Cemetery with military honors provided by the Glen Campbell American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Campbell United Methodist Church, c/o: Debbie Cessna at P.O. Box 43, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Delbert’s guestbook and share a condolence message.