Eleanor B. Hirko

Eleanor B. (Fiffick) Hirko, 91, of Black Lick, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born to Andrew T. Fiffick Sr., a Justice of the Peace and coal mining engineer, and Anna E. (Anderko) Fiffick, a homemaker, on March 12, 1930, in Fifficktown, Cambria County.
Eleanor married Airman Edward A. Hirko Sr. from Black Lick. She was a loving wife to him and mother of seven children. She spent the next 22 years traveling with him to Germany, the Philippines, Japan and the numerous states of Alabama, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Washington with her ever-growing family. She loved flower arranging, camping, the outdoors, was an avid bingo player, an occasional casino attendee and taught all of her children how to swim.
She loved God, her family and her country and raised her children to do the same in her Catholic faith. She was immersed in her Catholic Christian community and involved in her church parish at whatever base they were stationed at in the world. They returned to Black Lick and she became an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Christian Mothers, Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a voter Registrar, volunteer at St. Andrew’s Village, concerned neighbor and friend.
Eleanor is survived by children, Kathleen Hirko-DeSantis (Michael), of Black Lick; Michael Hirko (Sheryl), of St. Augustine, Fla.; David Hirko (Traci), of Nashua, N.H.; Elaine McQueeney (Scott), of Stafford, Va.; and John Hirko (Dianne), of Trent Woods, N.C.; 12 grandchildren, Ginger, Shannon, Andrew, Lindsey, Jessica, Theresa, Edward, Crystal, Michael, Dana, David, Joshua and Allison; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Amrein, of Gainesville, Fla., Shirley Jelliffe, of Piscataway, N.J., and Alicia Fox, of Phoenixville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward A. Hirko Sr. in 1997; a son, Edward Hirko Jr.; a daughter, Cynthia J. Huntley; a grandson, GSgt. Michael S. McQueeney; a sister, Ethel; and four brothers, John, Andrew Jr., Emil and Edward.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where the rosary will be recited on Friday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site, with Fr. John Pavlik, OFM-Cap, celebrant.
Interment will follow in S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.
Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.