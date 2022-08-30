Eleanor “Babe” (Diana) Bellman, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Latrobe Hospital.
The daughter of Antonio Leonardo (Louie) Diana and Josephine Diana, she was born in Cokeville, where her parents owned a store and tavern. Later, she and her family settled in the Yankeetown neighborhood of Homer City, where her parents owned Diana’s Tavern on Route 119.
Babe held a variety of positions in a number of local industries, including Campus Sportswear, Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Season-All.
She is survived by her son, Louie Bellman and his wife, Debbie, of Indiana; and a special niece, Dana Spiardi, of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Helen Spiardi and Louise “Dolly” Strong; and brothers Nick, James and Anthony.
Services are private and the family asks that no donations be made.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of the arrangements.