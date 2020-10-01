Eleanor Chan

Ms. Eleanor (Matonak) Chan, 60, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Eleanor was born April 5, 1960, in Butler to Dolores and Andy Matonak. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science and a master’s degree in special education. She taught for 10 years at various locations in Indiana County. She enjoyed helping children. She won many awards for photography, including first prize at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.
During their 32-year marriage, Eleanor and Ben enjoyed traveling with family to many destinations worldwide, including Mexico, Europe and Hong Kong to visit relatives, and her favorite place, Maui Island in Hawaii. Ben and Eleanor were inseparable and were happy to spend days together in their comfortable home.
Family was always first for Eleanor, especially her children. Some of her happiest moments included playing with her step-granddaughter, Charise, and later Charise’s children. She loved to play with them and create occasions that always felt special. She loved birthdays and holidays, especially Christmas. She decorated the whole house, made a special meal and made an effort to get everyone gifts that they would enjoy.
Her brother, Andrew, recalls the time when he and Eleanor together faced their fear of roller coasters at Cedar Point.
Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Benjamin Chan; step-daughters Tiffany Chan and Benay (Shane) Nachin; her step-granddaughter, Charise (Ben) McNeal; and step-great-grandchildren Jaelynn, Aria and Janie.
She was the youngest of seven siblings. Carol Moore, of Baltimore; Andrew (Karen) Matonak, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Evelyn (Tom) Kelly, of Mars; Mary (Steve) Rekich, of Butler; and James (Bonnie) Matonak, of Butler; and many grand-nieces and -nephews survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Matonak.
She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite organization in her memory.
