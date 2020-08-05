Eleanor D. Hill, 73, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, while at Cambria Care Center.
The daughter of Harry J. and Dorothy R. (Shankle) Patterson, she was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Indiana.
Eleanor was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. She had been employed as a day care provider by Almost Home Day Care. Eleanor was a member of the MorningStar Ministries. She loved baking and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. Eleanor will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Edward Patterson, Lisa (Maurice) Lewis, Daniel Hill, Evelyn (Thomas) Gill, Elaine (Daniel) Hrabovsky and Elmer (Donna) Hill; brothers, Lloyd Patterson, Ernest (Connie) Patterson, Richard (Rose) Patterson and Tom Patterson; sisters, Diana (Wayde) Detwiler, Shirley (Sam) Lute and Helen (Francis) Patterson; grandchildren, Derek, Dalton and Bryce Patterson; BJ and Christopher Rainey; Jasmine and Brookelynn Hill and their mother, Michelle Hill; Elizabeth (Albert) LaBryer; Ava and Xander Hrabovsky; Kyle, Kayla and Carson Hill; Maurice Jr., Marquis, and Jahara Lewis; great-grandchildren, Anela, Charlotte, Adam, Derek and Kaylee Patterson; Maddison and Lucas LaBryer; and Colt and Jack Patterson; sister-in-law, Darlene Patterson; special family friends, Tammy and Mike Wojtowicz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kai Hrabovsky; and siblings, Joseph, John, Thelma, Carl Patterson and Millie Stewart.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com