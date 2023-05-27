Eleanor E. Borzcik, 90, of York Springs, Pa., and formerly of Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 19, 2023.
The daughter of George and Mary (Havrilak) Butchko, Eleanor was born in Tire Hill on Jan. 22, 1933.
Eleanor and Anthony Borzcik, of Vintondale, were married on Sept. 8, 1951. They had celebrated 69 years of marriage before Tony died on Aug. 13, 2021. She grew up in the Johnstown area of Tire Hill and graduated from Conemaugh High School in 1950. She and Tony moved around in the early years, living in Akron, Ohio; Mayfield, Ky.; and Columbus, Miss., before settling in Indiana in 1964. Tony worked as the plant engineer for McCreary Tire and Rubber Co., and together he and Eleanor started Sleepy Hollow Orchard, Indiana. They lived 30 years in Lucernemines. They were members of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Eleanor was an exceptionally happy person, finding beauty in everything and goodness in all. She was full of grace and had the gift to light up every room. She wasn’t a woman of grand gestures or loud horns, but she had a way of making every moment intentional and special and made every person she encountered feel heard and loved. She adored her family and celebrated the smallest of moments and the most joyous of reunions. She embodied the spirit of love. Although she will be terribly missed, we rejoice that she is reunited with her countless loved ones that have gone before her. Through our tears, we all celebrate a life so incredibly well lived.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Stephanie (Rick) Parkington, of Lake Monticello, Va.; Stephen Borzcik, of Boulder, Colo.; and Kris (Kevin) Benner, of York Springs, with whom she was living these last two years.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her children, Michael (Louise) Borzcik and Joan (Greg) Rethi. Eleanor is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michelle, Francine, Michael, Emily, Caroline, Matt, Mandy, Hannah and Noah, and her great-grandchildren, Luke, Erin, Natalie and Adam.
Eleanor’s siblings, Justine (Paul) Rusinko and Julie (Dick) Mills, also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Anna (Mike) Chinchar, George (Bucsko) Butchko, Mary (Ray) Wilkerson, Michael (Anna) Butchko, Margaret Butchko, George Butchko, Helen (Bill) Royer, Joseph (Dottie) Butchko, Pauline (Buddy) Rogers, John (Jean) Butchko, Elizabeth Butchko, Paul (Vickie) Butchko and Stephen (Paula) Butchko.
Friends will be received Friday, June 9, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. The interment will be held in the church cemetery. Luncheon at the church hall to follow.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, order flowers or for directions to the funeral home and church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.