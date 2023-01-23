Eleanor Embry, 82, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Fred and Ella Clemons, she was born May 6, 1940, in Ernest.
Eleanor was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church and served as president of the Missionary Circle. She was also a member of the Chevy Chase Community Center executive board. Eleanor enjoyed spending time with her family and loved having cookouts with family and friends.
Surviving are her children Regina Ways and William, Vernon and Dana Embry, all of Indiana; grandchildren Kenya West, Savannah Embry, Sierra Embry, Starr Ways, Angela Ways, Dion Pearce, Jessica Embry and Sasha; brothers Gerald “Birttie,” George “Lugene,” John “Lillian” and Anderson Clemons, all of Indiana; a sister, Sonya Clemons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wallace Embry; son Nathan Embry; grandson Ryan Cunningham; brothers Fred Jr., Carl, Robert and Lloyd Clemons; and sisters Juanita Jones and Shirley Clemons.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with Pastor Hanson officiating.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will follow.
